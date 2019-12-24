Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Speed
With Netflix adapting BB’s 44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN into a new series, you’re going to want the full story behind her outrageous adventures.Read More
Because BB Easton had so much fun writing her bestselling, award-winning memoir, she decided to give each of her four men his own steamy standalone. SPEED is Harley’s book–a gritty, ’90s-era love triangle overflowing with dark humor, intense heat, and tangible teen angst. It is based on a true story.
Ronald “Knight” McKnight was Obsessive. Possessive. Downright psychopathic. But that didn’t stop me from falling in love with him…or falling apart when he joined the Marines. When he left, Knight told me to “find someone better,” but I didn’t.
I found Harley instead.
Harley James was a fun, flirty, tattooed mechanic whose face was as angelic as his secrets were sinful. He taught me how to live again. How to laugh again. But would he teach me how to love again?
Over Knight’s dead body.
“Raw, scorching, and totally addictive, Speed is an adrenaline-fueled ride that captures the dangerous heights and consuming depths of teenage love.” –Jamie Shaw, author of Mayhem
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Oh. My. God. I can't stop laughing. Or reading. WHAT IS HAPPENING?"
—Colleen Hoover, #1 New York Times bestselling author on 44 Chapters about 4 Men
"BB Easton's writing is smart, thoughtful and hilariously poetic. She inserts cringe-worthy tales with serious real-life situations in such a way that leaves you forever turning that page."—Inked in Chapters
"SPEED, as with all of BB's work, takes us on a journey at the cusp of womanhood. BB lets us peer under the band-aid of adolescence, self-absorbed, self-destructive, and oftentimes startlingly selfless. We watch the wound bleed in fascination until she tears it off completely and reveals the transformation, scars, dents, (piercings) and plenty of wizened girl power underneath."—Mara White, HuffPost and NY Daily News