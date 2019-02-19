Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
All the President's Women
Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator
Based on groundbreaking original reporting, an extensive new look at Donald Trump’s relationships with women, revealing new accusations of sexual misconduct, exploring the roots of his alleged predatory behavior, and illustrating how Trump’s presidency has helped catalyze the #MeToo movement and revitalize women’s activism.Read More
