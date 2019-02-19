Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Monique El-Faizy
Monique El-Faizy is a Paris-based journalist and the author of God and Country: How Evangelicals Have Become America’s New Mainstream. Her writing has appeared in numerous publications, including The New York Times, the Guardian, the Washington Post, the Financial Times, Marie Claire, GQ, and Glamour.Read More
By the Author
All the President's Women
Based on groundbreaking original reporting, an extensive new look at Donald Trump's relationships with women, revealing new accusations of sexual misconduct, exploring the roots of…