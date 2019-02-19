Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Monique El-Faizy

Monique El-Faizy is a Paris-based journalist and the author of God and Country: How Evangelicals Have Become America’s New Mainstream. Her writing has appeared in numerous publications, including The New York Times, the Guardian, the Washington Post, the Financial Times, Marie Claire, GQ, and Glamour.
