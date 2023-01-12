Free shipping on orders $35+

Covering Ground
Covering Ground

by Barbara W. Ellis

ebook

On Sale

Nov 9, 2012

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612122168

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Landscape

Description

Ground covers are a pretty and practical way to bring diversity, elegance, and durability to open sweeps of lawn. Give your landscape a vibrant new palette that is both sustainable and low-maintenance through plantings of herbs, shrubs, mosses, and more. Barbara W. Ellis provides a variety of full-color lawn designs and professional planting advice to get you started. You’ll be amazed as your ordinary lawn transforms into a striking display of color and texture. 

Praise

“Barbara W. Ellis transforms yards into flowering pieces of art…offering low-maintenance schemes, plant combinations, and in-depth advice on nurturing verdant landscapes.”

Home Magazine

Covering Ground will inspire with its wonderful possibilities for creating eye-catching color and texture in unexpected places. Ellis has the answers to the toughest garden situations…”

East Coast Gardener

“If you’re making the decision to get rid of some water-thirsty lawn, here’s help. Here are plenty of alternatives, as simple or as show as you want, for sun or shade, around pavers, along edges, fragrant or not, fast- or slow-growing, high- or low-maintenance.”

St. Petersburg Times

“There's life beyond lawn grass, and even beyond English ivy and pachysandra. You'll find lots of good ideas in Covering Ground.”

Chicago Tribune

“Barbara Ellis … elevates utilitarian ground cover plants to garden stars.”

McClatchy News Service

