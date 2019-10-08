Creative Careers

How to balance business and creativity to earn a living doing what you love.

Ever since B. Jeffrey Madoff launched hisclass at Parsons School of Design in New York in 2007, it has been fully booked each semester. Now, in his first book, Madoff reveals the lessons and advice that make his course one of the most popular on campus to anyone looking to build a sustainable career.Like the class,is based on advice from today’s leading entrepreneurs, artists, and business leaders — and can be applied to any profession or endeavor. Madoff guides readers through best practices for pursuing your creative interests in a successful way, supported with insights and advice from a variety of creative luminaries. Filled with questions and self-assessments throughout, Madoff teaches key lessons, such as “Where Is There White Space?” (never stop looking for new opportunities), “Which Ideas Have Value” (ruthlessly edit down your creative projects), and many others.dispels the myth that artists can’t be good business people and vice versa along with many other myths about creativity so that readers can finally embrace all sides of themselves and reach their full potential.