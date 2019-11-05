B. Jeffrey Madoff

B. Jeffrey Madoff is a director, photographer, writer, and professor in New York City. He is the founder and CEO of Madoff Productions, a film production company that creates award-winning branded content including commercials, web content, music videos, and documentaries. His online videos for Victoria’s Secret have won a coveted Webby Award, and Madoff’s documentary films about philanthropist Brooke Astor and the iconic dancer Martha Graham have both been well received by the press, including the New York Times. In addition to his film work, Madoff’s articles are widely distributed and have appeared online in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, and other major publications.

