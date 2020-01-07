Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Full Plate

The Full Plate

Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do

by

A weeknight-friendly cookbook for the whole family, from New York Times bestselling author, online phenomenon, and TV star Ayesha Curry.

Ayesha Curry is a busy chef, entrepreneur, wife, and mom of three–and she knows what it’s like to have so much on your plate you can barely think about dinner. But she also knows that finding balance between work and family life starts with gathering around the dinner table to enjoy a home-cooked meal.

The Full Plate shows how Ayesha does it, with recipes that are flexible, flavorful, and come together in minutes. These are sheet pan dinners and one-pot pastas, hearty salads, healthy updates to classic dishes, and fresh takes on crowd-pleasing classics–plus kid-friendly meals, desserts and sides (and a few beverages for the adults).
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Essays & Narratives

On Sale: September 1st 2020

Price: $15.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780316496186

Voracious
