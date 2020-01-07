



The Full Plate shows how Ayesha does it, with recipes that are flexible, flavorful, and come together in minutes. These are sheet pan dinners and one-pot pastas, hearty salads, healthy updates to classic dishes, and fresh takes on crowd-pleasing classics–plus kid-friendly meals, desserts and sides (and a few beverages for the adults).

Ayesha Curry is a busy chef, entrepreneur, wife, and mom of three–and she knows what it’s like to have so much on your plate you can barely think about dinner. But she also knows that finding balance between work and family life starts with gathering around the dinner table to enjoy a home-cooked meal.