Animals Reviewed
Animals Reviewed

Starred Ratings of Our Feathered, Finned, and Furry Friends

by Association of Zoos and Aquariums

On Sale

Oct 29, 2019

Page Count

180 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604699784

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

Description

Are you ready to #RateASpecies?

Zoos and aquariums have poked wild fun at their animal friends—and their “product reviews” will leave your pack howling! Packed with adorable animal photos and laced with wit and humor, Animals Reviewed is a must-read for animal lovers of all ages. All proceeds benefit the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s mission to advance animal welfare, public engagement, and conservation.

Praise

“A delightful, tongue-in-cheek collection of species ratings.” —The Columbian

“The ratings are humorous, they’re also educational – even if they poke fun at some of the animals’ personality quirks.” —Racine County Eye

 
