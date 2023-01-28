Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Animals Reviewed
Starred Ratings of Our Feathered, Finned, and Furry Friends
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 29, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Are you ready to #RateASpecies?
Zoos and aquariums have poked wild fun at their animal friends—and their “product reviews” will leave your pack howling! Packed with adorable animal photos and laced with wit and humor, Animals Reviewed is a must-read for animal lovers of all ages. All proceeds benefit the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s mission to advance animal welfare, public engagement, and conservation.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“The ratings are humorous, they’re also educational – even if they poke fun at some of the animals’ personality quirks.” —Racine County Eye