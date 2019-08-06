PEACE PIRATES encourages and equips moms to stay ahead of what steals their peace and joy, so they can fully experience the blessings of motherhood, that parenting isn’t just a title; it is a treasure.









As a wife, mother of four boys, and blogger to hundreds of thousands of mothers, Ashley Willis experienced the stress of trying to be the best mom God wants her to be, while constantly fearing that she’s missing out on the real treasure.







With God’s help, mothers can find the treasure in the midst of the struggle and remain faithful through all seasons of motherhood–especially the difficult ones–and claim their peace. PEACE PIRATES will teach readers how to stay “treasured up” by first helping them identify the four stressors, or, peace pirates, that challenge their zest and contentment. With powerful personal and biblical insights, PEACE PIRATES will encourage and equip moms to stay ahead of what steals their joy so they can fully experience the blessings of motherhood.

Why do moms find themselves settling for a depleted and frustrated existence when motherhood is truly one of the greatest gifts from God? Being a mom is one of the most important-yet-difficult roles a woman will ever fill. Deep in their hearts, many women believe they are failing their families, are emotionally anemic, and are utterly helpless to maintain their peace while raising kids. As a result, hearts and homes are constantly defeated by the “peace pirates” that are allowed to take away the security God paid for His children to