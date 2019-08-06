Ashley Willis has a BA in Communication from Georgetown College and a middle grade teaching certificate from Eastern Kentucky University. She taught middle school English, Science, History, and Bible before deciding to be at home with her four young sons, Cooper, Connor, Chandler, and Chatham. She hit the jackpot when she married her very best friend and favorite author/pastor/everything in the world, Dave Willis. Together, they work to create marriage-building resources and events throughout the United States and online. Dave was the teaching pastor at Stevens Creek Church, a nondenominational church with the roots of the church coming from the Church of God denomination, for ten years. They often spoke together at church together, and Ashley led women’s Bible studies and often did pastoral counseling with wives and moms. Dave and Ashley also do initial pastoral counseling for couples together. They both recently joined the team at MarriageToday, an international marriage ministry, as content creators and speakers. They live in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas.