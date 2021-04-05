Fools In Love
Fools In Love

Fresh Twists on Romantic Tales

Edited by

Edited by

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762472352

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: December 7th 2021

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Short Stories

PAGE COUNT: 340

Join fifteen bestselling, award-winning, and up-and-coming authors as they reimagine some of the most popular tropes in the romance genre. 

Fake relationships. Enemies to lovers. Love triangles and best friends, mistaken identities and missed connections. This collection of genre-bending and original stories celebrates how love always finds a way, featuring powerful flora, a superhero and his nemesis, a fantastical sled race through snow-capped mountains, a golf tournament, the wrong ride-share, and even the end of the world. With stories written by Rebecca Barrow, Ashley Herring Blake, Gloria Chao, Mason Deaver, Sara Farizan, Claire Kann, Malinda Lo, Hannah Moskowitz, Natasha Ngan, Rebecca Podos, Lilliam Rivera, Laura Silverman, Amy Spalding, Rebecca Kim Wells, and Julian Winters this collection is sure to sweep you off your feet. 

