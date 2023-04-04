Description

This fun and informative book gives young dog lovers the canine know-how they need to make having a dog a positive experience for all — pup, kids, and parents alike!



A Kid’s Guide to Dogs delivers the basics of caring for and training a dog to develop good canine habits with humor and creativity. In addition to learning about dog health and preparing for the arrival of a new dog at home, kids will discover fascinating tips on decoding a dog’s body language and how to teach a dog simple tricks. Full of colorful photos and illustrations, the book features easy crafts for making a dog bed, a doggy piñata, and toys; and offers dozens of ideas for getting both kids and dogs active, with indoor and outdoor games, hiking, swimming, and even a dog party with special treats kids can make themselves.



Animal behavior consultant Arden Moore brings her expertise and years of sharing her pet knowledge with audiences on radio, television, and in live talks and award-winning books to this kid-geared guide. Whether the dog is new to the household or a long-time family member, this is the perfect resource for getting kids to take more responsibility for — and have more fun with — their canine companion.



This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.

