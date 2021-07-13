Curiosities and (Un)common Sense from the Bible
Curiosities and (Un)common Sense from the Bible

60 Devotions

by Anthony Russo

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549111501

ON SALE: October 12th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Devotional

Discover some of the more quirky people and lesser-known stories of the Bible through sixty devotions.

The funny thing about the Bible is that some people say it’s the most important book ever written, that it’s completely holy and inspired, and others find it strange and audacious. For sixty days, this devotional digs into the curiosities and lesser-known things about the Bible. Through examining the circumstances and biblical truth around each unique story these devotions reveal the heart of God in a more lighthearted way.

