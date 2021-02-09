Anthony Russo

Anthony Russo grew up memorizing Scripture–partly in his pursuit to understand God’s Holy Word, but probably more so in his pursuit of badges for his Awana vest. He also loves comedy. He’s been performing improv comedy since he was fifteen years old, and did his first nationwide comedy tour at age seventeen. He is the director of copywriting at Vers Creative, serves as a volunteer at Calvary Church in Clearwater, Florida, and does comedy on the internet (Isaac Improv) and all over the country. He and his wife, Rachel, live in Seminole, Florida, and have two children. See more on Instagram and Facebook @thebibleisfunny @isaacimprov