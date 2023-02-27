Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Ruination
A League of Legends Novel
Description
Discover an epic tale of magic, revenge, and an empire on the verge of ruin in the first ever novel set in the blockbuster universe of League of Legends.Camavor is a brutal land with a bloody legacy. Where the empire’s knights go, slaughter follows.
Kalista seeks to change that. When her young and narcissistic uncle, Viego, becomes king, she vows to temper his destructive instincts, as his loyal confidant, advisor, and military general. But her plans are thwarted when an assassin’s poisoned blade strikes Viego’s wife, Isolde, afflicting her with a malady for which there is no cure.
As Isolde’s condition worsens, Viego descends into madness and grief, threatening to drag Camavor down with him. Kalista makes a desperate gambit to save the kingdom: she searches for the long lost Blessed Isles, rumored to hold the queen’s salvation, if only Kalista can find them.
But corruption grows in the Blessed Isles’ capital, where a vengeful warden seeks to ensnare Kalista in his cruel machinations. She will be forced to choose between her loyalty to Viego and doing what she knows is right–for even in the face of utter darkness, one noble act can shine a light that saves the world.
What's Inside
Praise
"In the tradition of the most memorable Greek tragedies, Anthony Reynolds weaves a propulsive tale of love, loss, war, and duty that recalls the adage, ‘the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for the good to do nothing.’ Those familiar with League of Legends know where this story must leave us, but Ruination's power is that—like all good myths—knowing how it ends is just the beginning."—Evan Winter, author of The Rage of Dragons
"Ruination is a rousing, intrigue and action rich tale sure to delight fans of fantasy."—Anthony Ryan, author of The Pariah
"Fast-paced and entertaining epic fantasy - thoroughly enjoyable, and a worthy addition to the world that League of Legends began fleshing out with Arcane. Recommended for fans and newcomers alike."—James Islington, author of The Shadow of What Was Lost