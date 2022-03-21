Anthony Reynolds

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Anthony Reynolds developed a passion for gaming and the fantasy genre at a young age. He’s had numerous stories, games, novels, and audio dramas published over a span of twenty years, and he started playing League of Legends around Season One (playing Shaco, badly). He joined Riot Games in 2014, and lives with his wife, Beth, daughter, Maya, and their lovable idiot cat, Thor. And by the time you are reading this, he will likely be (even more) sleep deprived, with a new baby in the household.