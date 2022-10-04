Ansel Adams 2024 Wall Calendar

Fourteen spectacular black and white landscape photographs by legendary artist and environmentalist Ansel Adams, carefully selected and sequenced to reflect the changing seasons.

Large format 12.8" x 15.6" wall calendar (25.6" x 15.6" open).

Spectacular views from Yosemite National Park, Acadia National Park, Denali National Park, and beyond.

A perfect housewarming gift, holiday gift, or inspirational gift for lovers of fine art, photography, nature, and the outdoors.

Superior reproduction quality: Printed in rich duotone on premium paper stock, making each page suitable for framing at year's end.

Features US and Canadian legal holidays, phases of the moon, and major religious holidays.

Printed and manufactured in the United States of America.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Ansel Adams’ calendars goes to support the Center for Creative Photography.

Ansel Adams' "Authorized Edition" calendars have been a beloved annual tradition for almost 40 years. The 2023 wall calendar includes:The photographs of Ansel Adams are among America's finest cultural treasures, and are the foundation of his tremendous legacy of environmental activism. A pioneer of photographic technique and one the 20th century’s most influential artists in any medium, his creative vision remains as relevant and convincing as ever.