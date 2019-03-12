The #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER updated with 60 new pages, including the release of the Mueller report





“SHADE drives home Obama’s humanity and dignity and Trump’s petty mind and epic failings like few other documents.” – Rolling Stone





Pete Souza spent eight years as President Obama’s Chief Official White House Photographer, intimately documenting a presidency of character and integrity. Now, as a concerned citizen, he documents why President Trump is unfit for office.





Shade is a portrait in contrasts, telling the tale of the Obama and Trump years through visual juxtapositions that begin on Inauguration Day and move through the release of the Mueller report. Some call this “throwing shade.” Souza calls it telling the truth.





In this paperback edition featuring sixty new pages, Souza’s photographs serve as a rejoinder to the chaos, abuses of power, and destructive policies of the Trump administration. Shade is both a potent comment on the state of our nation and an urgent call to act now to bring about a return to better days.