Shade

A Tale of Two Presidents

by

The new book by Pete Souza, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Obama: An Intimate Portrait
Shade is a portrait in contrasts, telling the tale of two presidencies through a series of powerful visual juxtapositions–with Pete Souza’s unforgettable images of President Obama delivering new power and meaning when framed by tweets, headlines, quotes, and other material from the first 500 days of the Trump administration.
When Souza left the White House in 2017, he didn’t know what it meant to “throw shade”–but soon learned he was doing it, by posting photographs on Instagram from the Obama years along with captions that vividly define the contrast between the Obama and Trump administrations. Since then, he has become a potent force in American life, offering incisive political criticism alongside powerful reminders of the best our country has to offer to nearly two million followers.
More than a sharp compendium of “claps back,” this collection of Souza’s indelible photography of a historic time is a touchstone to an era of integrity in politics. Souza’s work reminds us of the highest American values we share, and gives the courage to stand up and speak out for what we believe in.
***
“Since Donald Trump took office, former White House photographer Pete Souza has been using his Instagram as a weapon of massive shade destruction.” —New York
“Pete Souza, King of Instagram Shade… has become an expert in mocking Trump on social media–without ever having to say his name.” —Politico
“A silent, social media, shade-throwing protest told in visuals.” —CNN
Genre: Nonfiction / Photography / Subjects & Themes / Historical

On Sale: October 16th 2018

Price: $15.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780316421836

Events

October 23, 2019 – St. Louis, Missouri
Grandel Theatre, with Left Bank Books 
Tickets on sale!  Presentation in conjunction with release of new softcover edition of SHADE

October 28, 2019 – San Rafael, California
Angelico Hall, Dominican University of California, with Book Passage
Tickets on sale!  Presentation in conjunction with release of new softcover edition of SHADE

October 29, 2019 – La Jolla, California
Warwick's
Tickets on sale!
Meet & Greet with book signing of new softcover edition of SHADE

October 30, 2019 – Houston, Texas
Brazos Bookstore
Tickets on sale!
Meet & Greet with book signing of new softcover edition of SHADE

November 3, 2019 – Poughkeepsie, New York
The Bardavon with Oblong Books & Music
Tickets on sale!
Presentation in conjunction with release of new softcover edition of SHADE

November 6, 2019 – Denver, Colorado
Parker Arts, Culture and Events Center (PACE) with Tattered Cover
Tickets available soon!
Presentation in conjunction with release of new softcover edition of SHADE

November 22, 2019 – Austin, Texas
Book People
Tickets on sale!
Meet & Greet with book signing of new softcover edition of SHADE

