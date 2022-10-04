Ansel Adams 2024 Engagement Calendar

Fifty-two spectacular black and white landscape photographs by legendary artist and environmentalist Ansel Adams, including some previously unpublished images.

Spacious 9" x 9.4" week-by-week format.

Spectacular views from Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, and many others.

A perfect housewarming gift, holiday gift, or inspirational gift for lovers of fine art, photography, nature, and the outdoors.

Superior reproduction quality: Photographs are printed in rich duotone on specialized photo paper, making each image suitable for framing at year's end.

Superior writing experience: The photo pages are interleaved with a separate, premium no-smudge writing paper.

Features US and Canadian legal holidays, phases of the moon, and major religious holidays.

Printed and manufactured in the United States of America.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Ansel Adams’ calendars goes to support the Center for Creative Photography.

Ansel Adams' "Authorized Edition" calendars have been a beloved annual tradition for almost 40 years. The 2023 engagement calendar includes:The photographs of Ansel Adams are among America's finest cultural treasures, and are the foundation of his tremendous legacy of environmental activism. A pioneer of photographic technique and one the 20th century’s most influential artists in any medium, his creative vision remains as relevant and convincing as ever.