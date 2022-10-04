Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Ansel Adams 2024 Engagement Calendar
Authorized Edition: 12-Month Nature Photography Collection (Weekly Calendar and Planner)
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Enjoy Ansel Adams' iconic photographs all year long with this hard-working, wire-bound desk planner featuring smudge-proof writing paper and generous room for organizing weekly schedules. The superior reproduction quality has been supervised by the artist’s estate; each page is designed to be framed at year’s end.
Ansel Adams' "Authorized Edition" calendars have been a beloved annual tradition for almost 40 years. The 2023 engagement calendar includes:
The photographs of Ansel Adams are among America's finest cultural treasures, and are the foundation of his tremendous legacy of environmental activism. A pioneer of photographic technique and one the 20th century’s most influential artists in any medium, his creative vision remains as relevant and convincing as ever.
For more ways to enjoy the photography of Ansel Adams, look for Little, Brown and Company’s Ansel Adams 2023 Wall Calendar and Ansel Adams' Yosemite.
- Fifty-two spectacular black and white landscape photographs by legendary artist and environmentalist Ansel Adams, including some previously unpublished images.
- Spacious 9" x 9.4" week-by-week format.
- Spectacular views from Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, and many others.
- A perfect housewarming gift, holiday gift, or inspirational gift for lovers of fine art, photography, nature, and the outdoors.
- Superior reproduction quality: Photographs are printed in rich duotone on specialized photo paper, making each image suitable for framing at year's end.
- Superior writing experience: The photo pages are interleaved with a separate, premium no-smudge writing paper.
- Features US and Canadian legal holidays, phases of the moon, and major religious holidays.
- Printed and manufactured in the United States of America.
- A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Ansel Adams’ calendars goes to support the Center for Creative Photography.
