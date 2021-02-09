The Christmas Village





Lucy Hannigan has inherited her mother’s bulldog, Bella, and her childhood home, the only pink house on Gingerbread Lane. With the holidays coming up, the pressure is on to decorate the house for the annual lights competition and maintain her parent’s winning streak. But Lucy already has her hands full as a midwife and as a new landlord, with a new upstairs tenant who just happens to be pregnant and on bed rest.





When Miles Bruno learns that his younger sister is pregnant, he tries to be supportive but his parents don’t take the surprise as well. So Ava sets out to prove that she’s ready to be a single parent by moving into her own apartment. Miles visits every single day but his broken-off engagement with Lucy doesn’t make it easy. As Miles uses his experience as a sheriff’s deputy to discover the identity of the baby’s father, he ends up on his sister’s bad side too. Winning over both women is going to take a lot of tree trimming and house decorating..and one Christmas Eve bundle of joy!