Groundhug Day

An eBook with Audio

Moose is having a Valentine’s Day party, and all his friends are so excited! Everyone except Groundhog, that is. If Groundhog sees his shadow outside, he’ll hide in his hole for six more weeks and miss the party!
Determined to help their friend join them, Moose, Squirrel, Bunny, and Porcupine put their heads together and come up with a plan. But will it be enough to get Groundhog out to play?
This heartwarming picturebook by the author of Vampirina Ballerina, with adorable illustrations by Christopher Denise, is sure to be a hit, whether readers are bursting for spring or snuggling up for six more weeks of winter.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals

On Sale: November 4th 2018

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9781368041690

Edition: Enhanced Edition

