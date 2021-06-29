The Golden Swift

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use
Now, tell us what you like to read.
Request Desk/Exam Copy
by Lev Grossman
Buy Now:
Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316283649
ON SALE: May 2nd 2023
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals
PAGE COUNT: 288
Select a format:
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.