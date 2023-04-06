Wellness for Cats

This must-have resource is the perfect gift for every caring cat owner to ensure their pet’s health and wellness—with advice and solutions for everything from grooming to digestion to age, plus 30 simple recipes for treats, tonics, and skin and fur care.

presents advice and dozens of solutions for everything from grooming to digestion issues to age related pain and beyond. With beautiful four-color photography and an elegant design, it is the gift or the self-purchase for every caring cat owner. It includes 30 simple recipes for treats, tonics, and skin and fur preparations.Pet ownership has skyrocketed, and so has spending on them. As pet owners find increasing comfort in the company of their cats, they want to make sure they are as naturally healthy as possible, and that includes treating and preventing common ailments. Just as we embrace natural products for ourselves in our wellness routines and health products, we can do the same for our cats.