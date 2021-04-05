A Killer By Design
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

A Killer By Design

Murderers, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher the Criminal Mind

by

With

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549135170

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: December 7th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / True Crime / Murder / Serial Killers

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews