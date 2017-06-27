At a time when women have more tools than ever before to help them break through the glass ceiling, including the government's Glass Ceiling Initiative and the 1991 Civil Rights Act, far too many remain trapped beneath it. Based on the ground-breaking three-year study of female executives that brought the glass ceiling to national attention, this book examines the factors that determine success or derailment in the corporate environment, reveals how the executive environment is different for women, and looks at the new obstacles along the road to the top.Vital reading for every woman in business and for every employer and manager now responsible for the removal of advancement barriers for women, Breaking the Glass Ceiling explodes the long-held myths and provides practical advice on how to smash the glass ceiling.