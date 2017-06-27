Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ann M. Morrison
Ann M. Morrison is the founder and president of the New Leaders Institute, a consulting and research firm in Del Mar, California. She is also a senior fellow of The Center for Creative Leadership, an international nonprofit educational organization that focuses on research and training in leadership development.
Randall P. White, Ph.D., and Ellen Van Velson, Ph.D., are on the staff of The Center for Creative Leadership at its headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina.
By the Author
Breaking The Glass Ceiling
At a time when women have more tools than ever before to help them break through the glass ceiling, including the government's Glass Ceiling Initiative…