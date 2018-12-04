Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Where Gods Fear to Go

Where Gods Fear to Go

by

The action-packed finale to the West of West trilogy, an epic fantasy adventure in which a mismatched group of refugees battle animals and monsters, an unforgiving land and each other, as they cross a continent to fulfill a prophecy. Perfect for fans of Joe Abercrombie and HBO’s Game of Thrones.

West of West
You Die When You Die
The Land You Never Leave
Where Gods Fear to Go

For more Angus Watson, check out:

Iron Age
Age of Iron
Clash of Iron
Reign of Iron
Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 560

ISBN-13: 9780316317450

Orbit Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"A bloody good epic for fans of Kings of the Wyld, with a colorful cast of characters and prose studded with delightfully dark gallows humor."—B&N SciFi and Fantasy Blog on The Land You Never Leave
"In this bloody, brutal historical fantasy, Watson kicks off a trilogy inspired by the Vikings' settling North America a millennium ago, albeit with a magical twist."— Publishers Weekly on You Die When You Die
"This is a visceral, action-packed debut, full of humor and vivid details that is sure to win the devotion of plenty of fans."—RT Book Reviews on You Die When You Die
"Raw, violent, and gritty."—Booklist on You Die When You Die
"Hugely entertaining."—SFX on You Die When You Die
"A fun and addictive read."—Fantasy Faction on Age of Iron
Read More Read Less

West of West