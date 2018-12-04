Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Where Gods Fear to Go
The action-packed finale to the West of West trilogy, an epic fantasy adventure in which a mismatched group of refugees battle animals and monsters, an unforgiving land and each other, as they cross a continent to fulfill a prophecy. Perfect for fans of Joe Abercrombie and HBO’s Game of Thrones.Read More
West of West
You Die When You Die
The Land You Never Leave
Where Gods Fear to Go
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A bloody good epic for fans of Kings of the Wyld, with a colorful cast of characters and prose studded with delightfully dark gallows humor."—B&N SciFi and Fantasy Blog on The Land You Never Leave
"In this bloody, brutal historical fantasy, Watson kicks off a trilogy inspired by the Vikings' settling North America a millennium ago, albeit with a magical twist."— Publishers Weekly on You Die When You Die
"This is a visceral, action-packed debut, full of humor and vivid details that is sure to win the devotion of plenty of fans."—RT Book Reviews on You Die When You Die
"Raw, violent, and gritty."—Booklist on You Die When You Die
"Hugely entertaining."—SFX on You Die When You Die
"A fun and addictive read."—Fantasy Faction on Age of Iron