Apollo Remastered

This definitive book about the Apollo missions reveals hundreds of extraordinary, newly-restored images from the NASA archives that provide a never-before-seen perspective on the Apollo endeavors.



In Houston, Texas, there is a frozen vault that preserves the original NASA photographic film of the Apollo missions. For half a century, almost every image of the Moon landings publicly available was produced from a lower-quality copy of these frozen originals.



Over the last few years, NASA's image restorer Andy Saunders has been working hard. Taking newly available digital scans and applying pain-staking care and cutting-edge enhancement techniques, he has created the highest quality Apollo photographs ever produced. Never-before-seen spacewalks and crystal-clear portraits of astronauts in their spacecraft, along with startling new visions of the Earth and the Moon, offer astounding new insight into one of our greatest endeavors.



This is the definitive record of all Apollo missions and a mesmerizing, high-definition journey into the unknown.

