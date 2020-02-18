Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Unmasked
Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy
A journalist who’s been attacked by Antifa writes a deeply researched and reported account of the group’s history and tactics.Read More
When Andy Ngo was attacked in the streets by Antifa in the summer of 2019, most people assumed it was an isolated incident. But those who’d been following Ngo’s reporting in outlets like the New York Post and Quillette knew that the attack was only the latest in a long line of crimes perpetrated by Antifa.
In Unmasked, Andy Ngo tells the story of this violent hate group from the very beginning. He includes interviews with former members of the group, people who’ve been attacked by them, and incorporates stories from his own life. The book will contain a trove of documents obtained by the author that he will publish for the first time in this book.
Edition: Unabridged
