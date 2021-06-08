When Andy Ngo was attacked in the streets by Antifa in the summer of 2019, most people assumed it was an isolated incident. But those who'd been following Ngo's reporting in outlets like the New York Post and Quillette knew that the attack was only the latest in a long line of crimes perpetrated by Antifa.

In Unmasked, Andy Ngo tells the story of this violent hate group from the very beginning. He includes a trove of documents, as well as interviews with former members of the group, people who've been attacked by them, and incorporates stories from his own life.