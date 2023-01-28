Free shipping on orders $35+
Shrubs
Discover the Perfect Plant for Every Place in Your Garden
Description
A Shrub for Every Situation
Shrubs are the perfect plant—they are low-maintenance, there is a variety for nearly every need, and they are widely available at garden centers and nurseries. In his new book Shrubs, Andy McIndoe—one of the world’s foremost woody plant experts—shares all the information and advice you need to pick the right shrub for every site and condition. Shrubs includes plant suggestions for challenging growing conditions and restricted planting spaces, along with shrubs chosen for their desirable characteristics—like hardiness in shade, difficult soil, and harsh conditions. Plant profiles include complete growing information, color photographs, and recommended companion plants. With this helpful guide in hand, it’s easier than ever to add shrubs to add to your home garden.
What's Inside
Praise
“Beautiful photographs and thoughtfully written descriptions of each shrub allow gardeners to tailor choices to meet their interests and needs.” —The Oregonian
“McIndoe is a devoted and knowledgeable ambassador for shrubs…His advice is clear, practical, and honest: the sort of counsel every gardener needs. The book will be an invaluable addition not only to the bookcases of gardeners but also those of garden designers seeking to broaden their plant palette.” —Gardens Illustrated
“Packed with sound, practical information, which will be of particular value to all novice and inexperienced gardeners.” —The Garden
