A Shrub for Every Situation



Shrubs are the perfect plant—they are low-maintenance, there is a variety for nearly every need, and they are widely available at garden centers and nurseries. In his new book Shrubs, Andy McIndoe—one of the world’s foremost woody plant experts—shares all the information and advice you need to pick the right shrub for every site and condition. Shrubs includes plant suggestions for challenging growing conditions and restricted planting spaces, along with shrubs chosen for their desirable characteristics—like hardiness in shade, difficult soil, and harsh conditions. Plant profiles include complete growing information, color photographs, and recommended companion plants. With this helpful guide in hand, it’s easier than ever to add shrubs to add to your home garden.