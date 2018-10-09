Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
War of the Bastards
A year has passed since the fall of Lightspire. The Inquisitor Miles Hampstedt rules Noveris with a blood-soaked iron fist. Tilla and her friends have become hardened rebels in the Unbroken, a band of guerilla fighters hiding out on the fringes of the Kingdom protecting the true queen, Lyriana Volaris. Even as they fight, they know their cause is doomed–that with every passing day Miles’s army of Bloodmages spreads across the continent. But at least they have each other?and some halfway-decent drinks.
After a daring rescue mission, the group frees two vital prisoners: the Raven, a mysterious informant with a deep personal connection to Tilla, and Syan Syee, a strange girl from the Red Wastes who demonstrates an incredible new kind of magic and speaks of a secret civilization hidden in her isolated homeland. With Miles’s forces closing in, a ragtag team sets out on an eleventh-hour mission: form an alliance with Syan’s people that could turn the tide of the war. But what they discover in the Red Wastes changes everything, including their very understanding of the magic that runs through Noveris-magic that has brought the Kingdom to the brink of ruin.
In the epic conclusion to the Royal Bastards trilogy, Tilla faces an impossible choice: unthinkable destruction in the name of peace?or an uncertain future that means confronting a terrible past.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Accolades
BookRiot: 150 YA Books Hitting Shelves in April, May, and June 2019: Spring 2019 YA Book Preview, selection
PRAISE FOR CITY OF BASTARDS
"Murderous, unexpected, and immensely satisfying."—Stephanie Garber, New York Times best-selling author of Caraval
"Murderous, unexpected, and immensely satisfying."—Stephanie Garber, New York Times best-selling author of Caraval
PRAISE FOR CITY OF BASTARDS
"This fantasy... is peppered with humorous moments and spiced by a masterfully unveiled mystery. Shvarts constructs a believable society on the edge of toppling, bounded by traditions that may have started as truths but have become lies over time."—Booklist
"This fantasy... is peppered with humorous moments and spiced by a masterfully unveiled mystery. Shvarts constructs a believable society on the edge of toppling, bounded by traditions that may have started as truths but have become lies over time."—Booklist