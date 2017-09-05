Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Royal Bastards
“Jon Snow won’t be the only ‘bastard’ whose name readers will remember.”
–Entertainment Weekly
Being a bastard blows. Tilla would know. Her father, Lord Kent of the Western Province, loved her as a child, but cast her aside as soon as he had trueborn children. At sixteen, Tilla spends her days exploring long-forgotten tunnels beneath the castle with her stablehand half brother, Jax, and her nights drinking with the servants, passing out on Jax’s floor while her castle bedroom collects dust. Tilla secretly longs to sit by her father’s side, enjoying feasts with the rest of the family. Instead, she sits at the Bastards’ Table. But when Tilla and Jax is lead the visiting Princess Lyriana on a late-night escapade with their fellow bastards, they stumble upon a crime they were never meant to witness–a brutal coup. The group flees for their lives, relentlessly pursued by murderous mercenaries. The bastards band together, realizing they alone have the power to prevent a civil war that will tear their kingdom apart-if they can warn the king in time. And if they can survive the journey . . .
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Shvarts creates a diverse world with distinct geography and subcultures for this series opener Adventure-loving fantasy readers will eat it up."—Kirkus Reviews
"Shvart's action-packed debut champions diversity, counsels perseverance, and highlights the human cost of war. The pace is zippy, Shvart's mythology is rich, and...the conclusion packs thrills and a serious emotional wallop."—Publisher's Weekly
"A solid, refreshingly diverse fantasy adventure."
—Booklist
"We cannot wait for this high-stakes, edge of your seat fantasy."
—Bustle
"Engrossing. The characters are well drawn, and the action moves quickly and with plenty of twists and turns."
—Huffington Post
