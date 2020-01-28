Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bone Shard Daughter

by

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

On Sale: September 8th 2020

Price: $28 / $35 (CAD)

Page Count: 416

ISBN-13: 9780316541428

Praise

"A triumph of fantasy and science fiction populated with memorable characters and bone-chilling secrets that keep you turning the pages."—K.S. Villoso, author of The Wolf of Oren-Yaro
"Bone Shard Daughter is intricate and expansive, incisive and thoughtful -- a complex web of political and personal intrigue spun around questions of privilege, duty, and love. Stewart's debut is bound to have fantasy readers clamoring for the next installment."—Kerstin Hall, author of The Border Keeper
