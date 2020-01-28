Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bone Shard Daughter
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A triumph of fantasy and science fiction populated with memorable characters and bone-chilling secrets that keep you turning the pages."—K.S. Villoso, author of The Wolf of Oren-Yaro
"Bone Shard Daughter is intricate and expansive, incisive and thoughtful -- a complex web of political and personal intrigue spun around questions of privilege, duty, and love. Stewart's debut is bound to have fantasy readers clamoring for the next installment."—Kerstin Hall, author of The Border Keeper