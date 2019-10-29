Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Warding of Witch World

by

It is a desperate time in Witch World. The Magestone, the key to the pandimensional gates, has been lost and now all the gates are open. In the classic series’ grand finale, an infinite flood of evil is about to wash across the world as Simon Tregarth returns to lead the planet’s heroes in the final war against the forces of darkness.
Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

On Sale: January 1st 1998

Price: $25.99 / $32.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 608

ISBN-13: 9780446603690

Mass Market
Reader Reviews