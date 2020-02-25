Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Straw
Meet Straw!
He’s always rushed straight to the finish. But when his speedy streak gets the best of him, it takes a friend to show Straw how to drink in the amazing world around him.
A companion to Spoon and Chopsticks, this delightful story celebrates the joys of taking it slow.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR CHOPSTICKS
"Charming and whimsical. . . . The marriage of text, digital art, and design provide plentiful puns and laugh-out-loud humor."—Publishers Weekly
"Charming and whimsical. . . . The marriage of text, digital art, and design provide plentiful puns and laugh-out-loud humor."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR CHOPSTICKS
"Refreshing in its lighthearted, upbeat treatment of the value of occasionally going one's own way."—Kirkus Reviews
"Refreshing in its lighthearted, upbeat treatment of the value of occasionally going one's own way."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR CHOPSTICKS
"This sweet story of friendship features a lot of droll wordplay. . . . Great fun."
—School Library Journal
"This sweet story of friendship features a lot of droll wordplay. . . . Great fun."
—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR SPOON
"The humorous but earnest message about valuing one's own talents comes through loud and clear."—Publishers Weekly
"The humorous but earnest message about valuing one's own talents comes through loud and clear."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR SPOON
"Hurrah for Spoon!"—Kirkus Reviews
"Hurrah for Spoon!"—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR SPOON
"Rosenthal's creation is adorable and funny and will be embraced by both children and parents."—Booklist
"Rosenthal's creation is adorable and funny and will be embraced by both children and parents."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR CHOPSTICKS
2013 Pennsylvania Center for the Book Baker's Dozen
2013 Pennsylvania Center for the Book Baker's Dozen
2013 Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Books for Kids
2013 IRA/CBC Teachers' Choice
2013 Notable Children's Book in the Language Arts
2013 Young Hoosier Book Award Master List
2012 Junior Library Guild Selection