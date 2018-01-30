Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cookiesaurus Rex
As soon as Cookiesaurus Rex comes out of the oven, he declares himself King of All Cookies. He should be frosted before all of the standard-shaped cookies, in a nice bright green. But the other cookies are getting sprinkles, or shiny stars, or even gumdrops . . . WAIT ONE STINKIN’ STOMPIN’ MINUTE! Cookiesaurus wants a do-over. Problem is, he might not end up with the kind of “do” he wants. Readers will love the funny back-and-forth between this cheeky cookie and the hand that frosts him. See who gets his licks in at the end! The board book edition features a fun and eye-catching die-cut bite in the upper righthand corner.
"Ford's bright and funny illustrations perfectly complement Dominy and Evans' tongue-in-cheek text. The cheeky dino is full of personality and spunk, and his facial expressions are priceless."—Kirkus Reviews