Amy Fellner Dominy (amydominy.com) is an author of teen and tween novels, including DIE FOR YOU, A MATTER OF HEART, AUDITION & SUBTRACTION, and OyMG, a Sydney Taylor Notable Book for Teens. Amy is a former advertising copywriter and earned an MFA in playwriting. Her plays for adults and children have been staged across the country. Amy lives with her family in Phoenix, Arizona. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @amydominy.





Nate Evans (nateevans.com) is the author or author-illustrator of more than forty children’s books, including PONYELLA with Laura Numeroff. His most recent picture book is BANG! BOOM ROAR! A Busy Crew of Dinosaurs. Before turning to his true love–children’s books–he was a greeting card artist. Nate is also a seventh grade English teacher and loves to share his passion for books with students. He lives in Gilbert, Arizona. Follow him on Instagram @nateevansbooks.

AG Ford (agfordillustration.com) is a New York Times best-selling illustrator and the recipient of two NAACP Image Awards. He has published more than fifteen children’s books, with such authors as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sharon Robinson, Ilyasah Shabazz, Martin Luther King III, Nick Cannon, Jonah Winter, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He lives in Frisco, Texas, with his wife, Brandy, and their son, Maddox. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @AGFordArt.