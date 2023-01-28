Free shipping on orders $35+

Washi Tape Crafts
110 Ways to Decorate Just About Anything

by Amy Anderson

ebook Digital original

On Sale

Oct 20, 2015

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9780761187127

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / General

Description

It’s the definitive washi tape craft book for adults. Washi tape—the Japanese decorative paper tape that’s easy to tear, peel, stick and re-stick—is transformative, fun, and remarkably easy to use. It’s also never been hotter.

Packed full of amazing projects and ideas, it’s the book and tape kit that shows all the ways to be creative with washi tape. The book includes techniques: precision tearing, wrapping, and weaving. How to make bows, rosettes, and other shapes. How to seal and weatherproof designs to make them permanent. And 110 projects, with color photographs and step-by-step instructions, from custom photo frames to one-of-a-kind gifts. The possibilities are endless.

What's Inside

