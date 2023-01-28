Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Washi Tape Crafts
110 Ways to Decorate Just About Anything
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 20, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
It’s the definitive washi tape craft book for adults. Washi tape—the Japanese decorative paper tape that’s easy to tear, peel, stick and re-stick—is transformative, fun, and remarkably easy to use. It’s also never been hotter.
Packed full of amazing projects and ideas, it’s the book and tape kit that shows all the ways to be creative with washi tape. The book includes techniques: precision tearing, wrapping, and weaving. How to make bows, rosettes, and other shapes. How to seal and weatherproof designs to make them permanent. And 110 projects, with color photographs and step-by-step instructions, from custom photo frames to one-of-a-kind gifts. The possibilities are endless.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use