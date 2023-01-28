Washi Tape Crafts

It’s the definitive washi tape craft book for adults. Washi tape—the Japanese decorative paper tape that’s easy to tear, peel, stick and re-stick—is transformative, fun, and remarkably easy to use. It’s also never been hotter.



Packed full of amazing projects and ideas, it’s the book and tape kit that shows all the ways to be creative with washi tape. The book includes techniques: precision tearing, wrapping, and weaving. How to make bows, rosettes, and other shapes. How to seal and weatherproof designs to make them permanent. And 110 projects, with color photographs and step-by-step instructions, from custom photo frames to one-of-a-kind gifts. The possibilities are endless.