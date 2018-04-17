Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Unearthed

by

When Earth intercepts a message from a long-extinct alien race, it seems like the solution humanity has been waiting for. The Undying’s advanced technology has the potential to undo environmental damage and turn lives around, and their message leads to the planet Gaia, a treasure trove waiting to be explored.

For Jules Addison and his fellow scholars, the discovery of an ancient alien culture offers unprecedented opportunity for study… as long as scavengers like Amelia Radcliffe don’t loot everything first. Despite their opposing reasons for smuggling themselves onto the alien planet’s surface, they’re both desperate to uncover the riches hidden in the Undying temples. Beset by rival scavenger gangs, Jules and Mia form a fragile alliance… but both are keeping secrets that make trust nearly impossible.

As they race to decode the ancient messages, Jules and Mia must navigate the traps and trials within the Undying temples and stay one step ahead of the scavvers on their heels. They came to Gaia certain that they had far more to fear from their fellow humans than the ancient beings whose mysteries they’re trying to unravel. But the more they learn about the Undying, the more Jules and Mia start to feel like their presence in the temple is part of a grand design–one that could spell the end of the human race…

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Science Fiction / Alien Contact

On Sale: December 4th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781484799833

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for The Starbound series

*"Lilac and Tarver are characters of depth, complexity, and strength, young people who alternatively elicit the reader's admiration, frustration, and sympathy... a testament to love, loyalty, courage, and the power of good over dystopian greed and perversity."
Booklist, starred review
"Kaufman and Spooner's debut collaboration is a stunning, gorgeously imagined romance with epic sweep, brimming with lush detail of setting and intricate character study. It's the kind of read to savor, but the survivalist plotting still rushes the reader to keep turning pages."—Ingram Library Group
"One of the most intense, thrilling, and achingly beautiful stories I've ever read."—Marie Lu, New York Times best-selling author of the Legend trilogy
"Kaufman and Spooner prove that their first brilliant installment was no fluke with this strong second outing. They provide complex characters and a situation with no simple solution. There is action, a spark of romance, and a mystery, all set on a fully-realized planet. This should have broad appeal among teen and adult science fiction readers."—School Library Journal
Unearthed