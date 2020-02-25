Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

From the New York Times best-selling author duo Amie Kaufman and Meagan Spooner comes a “literally breathtaking” new sci-fi series about a death-defying mission on an alien planet.

When Earth intercepts a message from a long-extinct alien race, it seems like the solution humanity has been waiting for. The Undying’s advanced technology has the potential to undo environmental damage and turn lives around, and their message leads to the planet Gaia, a treasure trove waiting to be explored.

For Jules Addison and his fellow scholars, the discovery of an ancient alien culture offers unprecedented opportunity for study… as long as scavengers like Amelia Radcliffe don’t loot everything first. Despite their opposing reasons for smuggling themselves onto the alien planet’s surface, they’re both desperate to uncover the riches hidden in the Undying temples. Beset by rival scavenger gangs, Jules and Mia form a fragile alliance… but both are keeping secrets that make trust nearly impossible.

As they race to decode the ancient messages, Jules and Mia must navigate the traps and trials within the Undying temples and stay one step ahead of the scavvers on their heels. They came to Gaia certain that they had far more to fear from their fellow humans than the ancient beings whose mysteries they’re trying to unravel. But the more they learn about the Undying, the more Jules and Mia start to feel like their presence in the temple is part of a grand design–one that could spell the end of the human race…

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Science Fiction

On Sale: January 4th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9781368012294

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Mia and Jules have chemistry and work well together, their partnership is entertaining and believable, and the villains and dangers are similarly plausible. A nerve-racking cliffhanger will leave readers eager for the second half of this planned duology."—Publishers Weekly
"A literally breathtaking archaeological expedition. Spooner and Kaufman prove once again that no one does high-stakes adventure shenanigans like they do."—E. K. Johnston, #1 New York Times best-selling author of Star Wars: Ahsoka
"A fast-paced plot, likable characters, and creative world-building guarantee this volume will find a following."School Library Journal
Accolades
LITA Science Fiction Notables list, selection
Den of Geek!: Most Anticipated Young Adult Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books of 2018, selection
Bustle.com: The 15 Best YA Novels of January 2018 to Get You Started on Your New Year's Reading Resolution, selection
GoodReads YA Best Books of the Month: January 2018, selection
TeenVogue: 10 Books to Help Young Readers Better Understand and Fight Injustice, selection (2018)
BookBub Blog: 24 Books with Recent Adaptation Deals, selection (2018)
BookRiot: 40+ YA Paperbacks for Winter Reading, selection (2018)
2018 Cybils Award, Young Adult Speculative Fiction Nominee

Unearthed