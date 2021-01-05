Praise for The Light at the Bottom of the World:

"A work of fathomless imagination."—Samantha Shannon, New York Times bestselling author of The Bone Season and Priory of the Orange Tree

"Expertly pairing catastrophe and courage, Shah tells the story of intensely personal problems in a truly perilous world. I love this book."—E.K. Johnston, #1 NYT bestselling author of Star Wars: Queen's Shadow

"A heart-racing adventure that reveals compelling and necessary truths about several critical issues of our times, while delivering all the thrills and twists of an epic quest. A stand-out, must-read book that engulfed me in its enthralling world and characters. Leyla McQueen is queen of the (under)seas!"—S.K. ALi, New York Times bestselling author of The Proudest Blue, Saints & Misfits, and Love From A to Z

"A breathtaking, hope-filled underwater adventure that always leaves room for wonder. The story is pacy, the setting lush and original, but it's Leyla and her positive, determined spirit that will really steal your heart."—Laura Weymouth, author of The Light Between Worlds and A Treason of Thorns