The Light at the Bottom of the World

by

In the last days of thetwenty-first century, sea creatures swim through the ruins of London. Trappedin the abyss, humankind wavers between fear and hope-fear of what lurks in thedepths around them, and hope that they might one day find a way back to thesurface.

When sixteen-year-oldsubmersible racer Leyla McQueen is chosen to participate in the city’s prestigious annual marathon, she sees an opportunity to save her father, whohas been arrested on false charges. The Prime Minister promises the championwhatever their heart desires. But the race takes an unexpected turn, forcingLeyla to make an impossible choice.

Now she must braveunfathomable waters and defy a corrupt government determined to keep itssecrets, all the while dealing with a guarded, hotheaded companion she neverasked for in the first place. If Leyla fails to discover the truths at theheart of her world, or falls prey to her own fears, she risks capture-or worse.And her father will be lost to her forever.

ALA Best Fiction for Young Adults (BFYA), 2020

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Science Fiction

On Sale: October 29th 2019

Price: $17.99 / $23.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781368036887

Hardcover
"A work of fathomless imagination."—?Samantha Shannon, New York Times best-selling author of The Bone Season and The Priory of the Orange Tree
"Riveting and exciting, The Light at the Bottom of the World is a heart-racing adventure that reveals compelling and necessary truths about several critical issues of our times, while delivering all the thrills and twists of an epic quest. A stand-out, must-read book that engulfed me in its enthralling world and characters. Leyla McQueen is queen of the (under)seas!"—?S. K. Ali, author of 2018 Morris finalist Saints and Misfits and Love from A to Z
"The Light at the Bottom of the World is a wonderfully refreshing epic adventure, with dynamite worldbuilding and a crafty heroine. Leyla's determination and talent will keep you hooked in her story, and you will be begging for Shah's next book before you've even finished this one."—?Rachel Strolle: Teen Librarian, Glenside Public Library District
"Shah's debut is a fast-paced masterpiece from start to finish. Readers will fall in love with passionate, persistent Leyla as well as her secretive, swoon-worthy companion, Ari. While the tropes of dystopian fiction-corrupt government, fear of the unknown-will be easily recognizable by fans of the genre, Shah has skillfully shaped a gorgeous world unlike any those fans have seen before. But be forewarned: the book ends on a jaw-dropping cliff-hanger. Highly recommended."—?School Library Journal
