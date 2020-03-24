Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Undying
An Unearthed Novel
Earth’s fate rests in their hands. Trapped aboard the Undying’s ancient spaceship and reeling from the truth they’ve uncovered, Mia and Jules are desperate to warn their home about what’s coming.
After a perilous escape, they crash-land on Earth’s surface?but Jules and Mia can hardly fathom their new predicament: No one believes them. Because the threat against Earth is hiding in plain sight.
A mounting global crisis is taking shape, starting with a mysterious illness that seems to reduce its victims to a regressed state. Jules and Mia have no choice but to take matters into their own hands, escaping custody of the International Alliance in order to reuinte Jules with his father, the disgraced expert on the alien race, whose research may be the key to saving humanity.
From the mountains of Spain to the streets of Prague, the epic conclusion to the Unearthed series is a white-knuckle ride that will keep readers guessing until the final page.
"The action-packed save-the-world plot is underscored by the protagonists' more relatable concerns about saving their family members, and revelations about the Undying provide a layer of complexity to an otherwise light sf adventure."—Booklist
Hypable: Winter 2018-2019 movies, TV, and book release dates you can't afford to miss, selection
"A literally breathtaking archaeological expedition. Spooner and Kaufman prove once again that no one does high-stakes adventure shenanigans like they do."—E.K. Johnston, #1 New York Times best-selling author of Star Wars: Ahsoka
