The Lake Michigan Cottage Cookbook
The Lake Michigan Cottage Cookbook

Door County Cherry Pie, Sheboygan Bratwurst, Traverse City Trout, and 115 More Regional Favorites

by Amelia Levin

Apr 3, 2018

288 Pages

storey-publishing-llc

9781612127330

Cooking / Cooking / Regional & Ethnic / American / Middle Western States

This collection of 118 recipes captures the evocative food experiences of the Lake Michigan region, an ultimate vacation destination with hundreds of miles of shoreline and rich food traditions reflecting the bounty of the area’s farms and the lake’s daily catch. Recipes include Helen Suchy’s Apple Cake from Door County, Homemade Sheboygan-Style Bratwurst, Chicago’s HBFC Original Fried Chicken Sandwich, Beach House Cheesy Potatoes from Northwest Indiana, and The Cook’s House Crispy Skinned Lake Trout from Traverse City. Delightful photographs of cottage life and classic destinations, along with profiles of favorite food purveyors, bring the lakeshore’s flavors and charm to you year-round, wherever you are.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

“Captures the magical world of Lake Michigan cottage life with seasonal recipes inspired by the fresh, delicious food of our fertile local farms and cool crystal waters.” — Maureen Abood, author of Rose Water Orange Blossoms

“Part cookbook and part culinary travel guide, this book unearths the simple charms and gustatory delights that grace the oft-overlooked shores of America’s Third Coast.” — Lori Fredrich, food writer and author of Milwaukee Food
 
