The Complete Milk Street TV Show Cookbook (2017-2019)

Cooking doesn’t have to be a chore: get ready for fresh and familiar flavors and elevate your cooking with all 225+ easy, healthy recipes from the hit TV show.





Featuring every recipe from every episode of the show, this cookbook is the perfect kitchen companion for every occasion and the ultimate guide to high-quality and low-effort cuisine.





Packed with creative, comforting flavors and prepared with simple and smart techniques, these recipes are instant classics. You’ll get to enjoy dozens of delectable dishes, such as:

Thai Fried Rice

Cacio e Pepe

Charred Brussels Sprouts

Harissa Roasted Potatoes

Cape Malay Chicken Curry

And even Central Mexican Guacamole and Israeli Hummus — classics with a twist! Organized by type of dish–from salads, soups, grains, and vegetable sides to simple dinners and 21st-century desserts–this cookbook will deliver big flavors fast and change the way you cook forever.





Welcome to the new home cooking. Welcome to Milk Street.