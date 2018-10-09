Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Complete Milk Street TV Show Cookbook (2017-2019)
Every Recipe from Every Episode of the Popular TV Show
Cooking doesn’t have to be a chore: get ready for fresh and familiar flavors and elevate your cooking with all 225+ easy, healthy recipes from the hit TV show.
Featuring every recipe from every episode of the show, this cookbook is the perfect kitchen companion for every occasion and the ultimate guide to high-quality and low-effort cuisine.
Packed with creative, comforting flavors and prepared with simple and smart techniques, these recipes are instant classics. You’ll get to enjoy dozens of delectable dishes, such as:
- Thai Fried Rice
- Cacio e Pepe
- Charred Brussels Sprouts
- Harissa Roasted Potatoes
- Cape Malay Chicken Curry
- And even Central Mexican Guacamole and Israeli Hummus — classics with a twist!
Organized by type of dish–from salads, soups, grains, and vegetable sides to simple dinners and 21st-century desserts–this cookbook will deliver big flavors fast and change the way you cook forever.
Welcome to the new home cooking. Welcome to Milk Street.
Edition: Revised
