The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook

Barneys New York, with its flagship store on Madison Avenue, is a world-famous cutting-edge fashion destination, and a true New York phenomenon. And since 1996, Barneys’ restaurant Freds at Barneys New York–named after found Barneys Pressman’s son Fred–has been offering in food what Barneys offers in fashion: a luxury destination that provides a level of personal service second to none, where the food keeps their celebrity clientele coming back for more.

In THE FREDS AT BARNEYS COOKBOOK, Strausman invites you into the kitchen of this restaurant institution and teaches you how to bring a piece of New York chic into your own home. Whether its the Belgian Fries or Estelle’s Chicken Soup, Mark’s Madison Avenue Salad or Chicken Paillard, Traditional Bolognese (or Vegan!) or Cheese Fondue Scrambled Eggs, this cookbook commemorates all of the delicious recipes Freds has served over the years at the Madison Avenue, Chelsea, Beverly Hills, and Chicago locations.