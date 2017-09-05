Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook
TAKE A LOOK INTO THE FREDS AT BARNEYS NEW YORK COOKBOOK
Reader Reviews
Praise
"There are...many offerings inspired by [Strausman's] days as chef at Italian restaurant Campagna and his love of Italian food...Strausman encourages even reluctant cooks with clear directions and many helpful cooking tips. [THE FREDS AT BARNEYS NEW YORK COOKBOOK] is a wonderful peek inside the popular restaurant."—Publishers Weekly
"Many credit Chef Mark Strausman's '80s summer restaurant Sapore di Mare in Wainscott as being "the first Hamptons pop-up." That credit probably belongs to Chef Henry Soulé's takeover of East Hampton's The Hedges for the summer of 1954. But there's no question that Strausman's pioneering farm-to-table approach at Sapore di Mare left a lasting mark." —Dan's Papers
"The intriguing tale of how the drab downstairs eatery in the flagship Madison Avenue Barneys New York morphed into the brightly expansive top-floor Freds is well-told in the detailed, entertaining and wholly practical The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook... Written with Susan Littlefield, it chronicles [Mark] Strausman's 22-year role as the guiding toque, giving much due credit to the store's savvy, fashion-minded guiding hands, Fred Pressman, son of founder Barney Pressman, and later, Barney's grandsons, Gene and Bob...I propose a toast to Freds and Mark Strausman with the establishment's signature cocktail, naturally, the Fred and Ginger."—Mimi Sheraton
"But more than a cooking manual, the book comes to us as a memoir and artifact..."—From The New York Times feature on Freds At Barneys